The mum-to-be is seriously glowing

Ferne McCann might have had a tricky start to her pregnancy but now sheโ€™s taking it easy by enjoying a well-earned holiday with her growing bump.

The former TOWIE star has been showing off her tum in a series of gorgeous photos posted on Instagram from her trip to Mallorca and itโ€™s clear that sheโ€™s seriously glowing!

Ferne McCann flaunts her baby bump and fans think she looks AMAZING

In one snap Ferne wears a pretty green bikini and smiles for the camera with her bulging belly on display.

โ€˜Bikini & Bump ๐Ÿ’š,โ€™ the 26-year-old cutely captioned the post. โ€˜My bump is coming along nicely…baby is fluttering away, these moments make me so happs ๐Ÿ˜Œโ€™

Awww, sounds like the little one has already got a taste for a spot of sunshine then!

Ferne – who is embarking on life as a single mum following her split from ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins following his arrest in connection with an acid attack in April – has been bonding with her unborn child on the vacation too.

The TV star posed for a snap in a red and black swimsuit and wrote alongside it: โ€˜Missing Majorca ๐ŸŒž.

โ€˜Take me back to living in my bikini for a week ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿฝ however I’m back & feeling revived. This holiday was the perfect time to bond with my bump ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ & relax. ๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ˜Ž๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผโ€™

How lovely! Pregnancy certainly seems to suit Ferne and her followers agree that sheโ€™s looking great.

โ€˜You have got that pregnancy glow girl! Considering all that you’ve been through you have certainly come out on top! Your son/daughter will be Proud of their mumma @fernemccann,โ€™ one admirer commented.

Another added: โ€˜you are one of the most beautiful pregnant women I’ve ever seen! You look stunning! Enjoy your pregnancy xxxโ€™

It comes a month after the mum-to-be – who is due to give birth in November – spoke out about overcoming the difficult start to her pregnancy and admitted she still feels quite emotional about it all.

โ€˜My hormones are all over the place,โ€™ she told OK! magazine. โ€˜But I never feel lonely as I have my baby.

โ€˜Just sitting here talking about it makes me feel emotional, just contemplating what a life-changing experience Iโ€™ve been through.

โ€˜I have shed tears, but I always try and keep it to myself – although I do usually wear my heart on my sleeve.โ€™

Weโ€™re glad to see that Ferne is enjoying her pregnancy – and looking stunning too – after all of the drama sheโ€™s faced.