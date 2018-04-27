‘Bad girls go backstage’: Holly Willoughby parties with some unlikely pals on wild night out

Lucky Holly doesn't have work on Friday...

Holly Willoughby started the weekend early on Thursday evening as she partied the night away at a London gig.

The This Morning presenter well and truly let her hair down with best pal Nicole Appleton as the pair watched Mike Skinner and The Streets‘ comeback gig at The Brixton O2 Academy.

And while most of us had to get up for work early on Friday morning, Holly shared a load of sneak-peeks from behind-the-scenes so we could all join in the fun.

In one photo – posted on the 37-year-old’s Instagram page – Holls can be seen having the time of her life as she poses with Nicole, The Streets frontman Mike and his wife Claire Le Marquand at the side of the stage.

Wearing a cheeky top that says ‘Good girls go to heaven, bad girls go backstage’, Holly was clearly keen to let her hair down as she pokes her tongue out at the camera.

Another photo sees Holly and former All Saints singer Nicole cosying up for a selfie as Mike can be seen in the background playing to the huge crowd.

‘I mean.. all my favs in one pic… @mikeskinnerltd’, the telly presenter wrote next to the sweet snap.

The TV star – who is mum to kids Harry, eight, Belle, seven, and Chester, three with husband Dan Baldwin – also shared a number of video clips of the band performing, proving she’s the ultimate fan girl.

After the gig had finished Holly even posed with the band’s entourage as she squeezed in a pic with producer BowzerBoss, rapper Blakie and grime artist Jaykae – captioning it ‘Hey boys’.

Holly – who actually appeared in The Streets’ music video When You Wasn’t Famous in 2006 – recently opened up about her unlikely friendship with Mike, admitting her daughter has ‘a bit of a thing’ for his young son George.

Speaking on Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV in December, she said: ‘Mike’s kids are the same age as mine.

‘Belle actually has a bit of a thing for Georgie Skinner, as does Georgie for her.’

The telly star then added: ‘I’m going to take the kids along [to a gig]. Despite how irresponsible I know it seems to take them to a Streets gig.’

Taken from our sister site, Woman.