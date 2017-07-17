The Internet's reaction was VERY mixed

Sunday was a HUGE day for television fans everywhere.

Roger Federer became the first tennis player ever to win his eighth Wimbledon title, fans freaked out as the seventh season of Game of Thrones finally aired and Love Island‘s Camilla Thurlow got VERY cosy with resident fitty, Jamie Jewitt.

But while Cam’s bedroom action definitely got people talking, the biggest piece of telly news by far was the announcement that Jodie Whittaker would take over Peter Capaldi‘s iconic role role as Doctor Who.

Meaning the 13th Time Lord would be a woman for the first time in 54 years!

The news was revealed in a dramatic trailer which aired on BBC One showing a cloaked figure walking through the woods.

As the silhouette reaches the Tardis, the cameras then panned to the former Broadchurch actress revealing her face by pulling down her hood.

And basically the Internet FREAKED out with people all over the country shocked and pleased in equal measures about the new Doctor.

One excited fan tweeted: ‘LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, OUR NEW DOCTOR. THE FUTURE IS FEMALE, JODIE WHITTAKER, PLEASE BE WELCOME.’

While another said: ‘I’m in tears because imagine all the little girls wanting to be actors and now KNOWING that they could one day be the doctor.’

And there was plenty more where that came from..

Although, unfortunately Jodie’s exciting appointment didn’t go down as well with all Dr Who viewers, and some decided to blast the BBC’s decision with some pretty harsh Tweets.

Erm… okay.

Luckily, 35-year-old Jodie – who’s also starred in St. Trinian’s and Black Mirror – has released an inspiring statement, saying ‘it feels incredible’ to take on the role.

‘It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be,’ she said.

‘I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender.

‘Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.’

Well, we think it's amazing news!