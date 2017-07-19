Some of the stars' earnings have caused outrage online

The BBC has revealed the names of all stars earning over £150,000 – and while we were expecting to see some big pay packets, the shocking figures have caused social media outrage.

All our fave Beeb presenters such as Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman, Graham Norton and Alex Jones appeared on the list as well as a load of soap stars including Danny Dyer and Lacey Turner.

Surprisingly, Top Gear host Chris Evans was revealed as the highest paid star, earning between a whopping £2.2m and £2.49m.

While Match Of The Day‘s Gary Lineker came in a close second having earned between £1.75m to £2.49m.

But the revelation which the public found most shocking – is that two thirds of the highest-paid talent are men, leaving just a third as women.

The top-earning woman – who just so happens to be our fave Strictly Come Dancing star and radio host, Claudia Winkleman – is paid just under £500,000 which is £1.5 million LESS than her male counterpart, Chris.

Claudia’s presenting partner Tess Daly however, earns less and receives £350,000. And while she doesn’t have her own a radio show, the 48-year-old has presented the celeb dance competition for 13 years, originally starring alongside Bruce Forsyth.

Former head judge Len Goodman and Bruno Tonoli are both earning between £200,000-£250,000 – while Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell get between £150,000 and £200,000.

Over on The One Show, Alex Jones has earned between £400,000 and £449,999 in the last year.

Sounds like a VERY impressive pay packet, right? Well, her co-star Matt Baker pocketed between £450,000 and £499,999 in the exact same role.

Stars of Casualty and EastEnders dominate the highest earning list of actors.

Long-running Casualty star Derek Thompson – who plays Charlie Fairhead in the medical drama – earns between £350,000 and £399,000.

With Danny Dyer and Adam Woodyatt topping the highest paid actors on the Square, coming in at between £200k-£249k,

And while highest paid actress, Lacey Turner – aka Stacey Slater – earns between £150k-£199k, surprisingly June Brown – EastEnders‘ Dot Cotton – is not on the list at all.

Obviously the revelations caused a HUGE reaction online, with many Twitter users blasting the BBC.

However, some fans of the broadcasting channel did stick up for the Beeb, insisting that the annual licensing fee is worth every penny.

