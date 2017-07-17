The television presenter was forced to make an emergency rescue just moments after taking this gorgeous selfie with his wife...

Ben Shephard’s date night took an unusual twist when he was forced to pull a dog from the river just moments after taking a beautiful sunset selfie of him and his wife.

The 42-year-old TV Good Morning Britain presenter, who has been married to wife Annie Perks for 13 years, had been out enjoying a lovely romantic date night by the river and stopped to take a couples’ selfie in front of a stunning sunset sky.

But the series of events which unfolded after they had said ‘cheese’ was unthinkable. He uploaded the picture to his Instagram and documented the rescue in the caption.

MORE: For all the latest celeb stories

He wrote: “Sneaky night out with Mrs S view was surprisingly impressive – sunset wasn’t bad either! Just after this pic we had to pull a black lab out of the river who was struggling.”

But the drama for the ITV presenter and the black labrador dog didn’t stop there…

Ben continued: “The dog was jubilant once back on dry land, sadly Annie’s phone dropped into the river mid rescue. The owner had no idea!!! #sunset #datenight #nightout #river#deadphone #dogrescue”

Thankfully the loved up snap had been taken on Ben’s phone or it would have been lost completely.

Let’s hope the owner is very thankful when they realise who their unlikely heroes are…