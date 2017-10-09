Like mother, like daughter

After giving birth to her beautiful twins in June, new mum Beyoncé is back in the studio working on some new music already. YES!

And after shooting back into the charts, now the megastar’s mum has treated fans to a cheeky throwback photo of when Bey was just a child. And it’s adorable…

Proud parent, Tina Lawson shared a snap of her famous daughter getting her hair done as a youngster.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But as well as pointing out how cute mini-Bey is, fans couldn’t BELIEVE how much the 36-year-old looks like her own daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Sharing the sweet throwback photo of the Hold Up singer, Tina captioned it: ‘If Beyonce don’t look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni.’

If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Obviously, it didn’t take Tina’s 1.4 million followers long to freak out over the photo, as one excited fan wrote: ‘My GOD….never knew she looked so much like her‘.

MORE: ‘Maternity leave is over!’: Inside Beyoncé’s BIG comeback plans

Another agreed: ‘She really does! Absolutely beautiful,’ and a third replied: ‘Wow spitting image’.

While a third added: ‘I thought it was Blue! Help meeee’. And we have to agree!

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, 47, welcomed Blue back in 2012, and she is the elder sister to twinsandwho are just three months old.

Following Bey’s HUGE musical comeback, fans are convinced that 5-year-old Blue has added some vocals to her newest track – a remix of J Balvin and Willy William’s hit Mi Gente.

Beyoncé released the catchy Spanish song last week in aid of hurricane victims and shared a clip of it on her Instagram page.

But her eagle-eared followers couldn’t help but ponder over whether Blue could have joined her mum in the studio.

Although most of the song is in Spanish, if you listen closely she sings, ‘Azul, are you with me?’ (Azul is Spanish for Blue FYI) and a tiny voice then responds with ‘Oh yes I am’.

Could Blue be following in her mum and dad’s musical footsteps? Oh, we hope so…