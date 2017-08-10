This lady really is flawless...

Beyoncé and hubby Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter into the world a mere eight weeks ago.

But this lady has clearly bounced back to her former shape in no time as she shared amazing pics of her post baby body.

The 35-year-old shared the snaps with her fans on her website – Beyonce.com.

And the singer is looking AH-mazing, as she showed off her bod in a yellow crop top and a pair of tiny ripped shorts, on a night out at a Kendrick Lamar concert.

Bey flaunted her flat stomach and enviable booty in a string of fabulous pics.

And fans of the Flawless singer couldn’t help but praise her incredible results.

One user wrote on Twitter: ‘Beyoncé body so right, good lawd’.

A second said: ‘I need to get super fit and then just have a baby…because the way Beyonce body setup right now. my gawd. them twins blessed her’.

Another added: ‘Beyonce post baby body looks good’.

‘If Beyoncé can show what can be done to your body in 2 months what excuses do I have left?,’ a fourth tweeted.

Bey was recently revealed the secret behind her incredible body, as she and hubby Jay-Z were spotted attending a SoulCycle class in Miami.

And clearly this lady’s hard work is paying off, as her post baby body proves.

Beyoncé married Jay-Z back in 2008, and welcomed their first child Blue Ivy, into the world in 2012, meanwhile twins Rumi and Sir Carter were born June 13 this year.

We just hope this post baby bod is a sign Bey will get back in the studio and whip up another incredible album.

We can’t wait to see this lady strutting her stuff once more!