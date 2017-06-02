Interesting.... v. interesting....

Since the news of Queen B expecting two more mini-me’s had broken, we’ve found ourselves in a permanent state of twin frenzy.

Two boys? Two girls? A boy *and* a girl? We just can’t.

And we’re certainly not the only ones who have become utterly wrapped up in all things Yoncé-twins.

In fact, there is a current conspiracy theory flying around the internet alluding to the possibility of Bey having already welcomed the twins into the world!

Yup, bear with us on this one.

So, a couple of days ago, Bey (whose due date is believed to be this month) had taken to social media to share an adorbs snap of herself, baby bump and Blue.

However, the snap has caused quite a fair bit of speculation amongst the Beyhive- with many claiming Beyonce’s bump to look notably less pronounced as her other most recent pics.

E.g:

Now, it wouldn’t be fair for us not to acknowledge that both snaps have been taken at slightly different angles and might have made the bump look a lil’ different.

However, many fans are claiming the snap had been taken earlier along Bey’s pregnancy- and has been posted now to distract fans from the fact Beyonce has just given birth.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Beyonce’s mother was allegedly recently spotted at a hospital in Los Angeles- with many fans claiming this to be evidence of Beyonce welcoming her twins.

Bey’s sister Solange also recently cancelled a performance in Boston on the grounds of a ‘scheduling conflict’- which, of course, has furthered the rumour mill.

Many fans have taken to social media to share their conspiracy. One user writes: ‘Beyoncé has definitely already given birth I’m just sayin’.

Could we be receiving the happy news of Bey’s arrival within the next few days? Watch this space, Beyhive…

