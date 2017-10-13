The mum-of-three looks AMAZING in her latest photoshoot

It’s definitely back to work for Beyoncé, as the busy star has taken time out from being a mum-of-three to WOW fans with an incredible photoshoot.

Yup, the 36-year-old may have only given birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June, but that hasn’t stopped Bey from putting on a killer outfit and posing up a storm in her latest social media shots.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Bey – who also shares 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with husband Jay-Z – showed off her toned stomach in a white crop top and flared trousers.

The Hold Up singer also sported a brown corset which cinched in at her waist showing off her incredible figure, paired with some enviable high-heels and a chic bag.

And as well as sharing a load of snaps from the sizzling shoot with her 107 million followers, Bey also posted a short video giving fans a closer look of her flawless makeup and relaxed curls.

The clip shows the star swishing her golden hair around while all showing off her amazing post baby body in a whole load of sassy poses. Take a look for yourselves!

Naturally, it didn’t take fans long to comment on the photos, with one excited follower writing: ‘Yasssss bey slay my life’.

‘How Sway!?!?!?! How. She just had TWO babies!’, another commented.

While a third asked: ‘How do you have 3 kids and yet come back bomb AF???’

Bey’s latest Insta post comes after her mum, Tina Lawson shared an adorable throwback snap of her famous daughter looking EXACTLY like granddaughter, Blue.