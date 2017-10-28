Beyoncé and Jay-Z are happier than ever – thanks to her bootylicious bod

Beyoncé is looking twin- credible, showing off her hot mama curves on the red carpet and Insta just four months after having her babies.

And no-one has taken more notice than her hubby Jay-Z, 47, who’s been appreciating her hourglass figure more than ever before – and he’s even adjusted his schedule to fit in extra quality time with his stunning missus.

It comes after the diva, 36, turned heads looking like a green goddess at the rap tycoon’s Tidal showcase last week, and revealed her healthy post-baby body is down to rigorous dance workouts at home and a clean living vegan lifestyle.

A source close to the couple tells Now, ‘Jay just can’t keep his hands off her. They’re rediscovering their love again and it’s so sweet to see – they’re like teenagers, totally obsessed with each other. Jay can’t take his eyes off her new figure. He’s embracing her curves, and loves that he’s got something to hold on to. He’s cleared his diary to make room for more date nights with Bey. They’re having a great time.’

It’s great to see the superstar couple getting their love life back on track after a turbulent few years before twins Rumi and Sir Carter, younger siblings of Blue Ivy, five, were born.

Beyoncé stunned the world when she dropped her Lemonade album in April last year and alluded to Jay-Z ‘cheating’ on her in her track Sorry – referring to his mistress as ‘Becky with the good hair’.

The rapper then appeared to reference his infidelity in new album 4:44. On three tracks – 4:44, Family Feud and Kill – he seems to apologise to Beyoncé, and admit his regret over being ‘unfaithful’ and over his spat with her sister Solange Knowles, who was famously caught attacking him in a lift after the Met Gala in 2014.

Now it seems they’ve put their family feud to bed, and Jay and Bey only have time for making bedroom eyes…