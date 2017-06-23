Stay calm… but the baby names for Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s newborn twins have reportedly been REVEALED.

Yup, according to MediaTakeOut.com, an insider leaked the names AND gender of Queen Bey’s babys as it was reported she and rapper, Jay-Z welcomed a boy and girl Carter into the world.

So, five-year-old Blue Ivy has a younger brother AND sister? N’aww.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Not only that but according to the publication, the new parents have veered away from the usual celeb names like ‘Apple’ and ‘Rocket’ and opted for something well… very normal.

They explained: ‘The boy’s name is Shawn after his dad, and the girl’s name is Bea – after their parents.’

Little Bea and Shawn Jr Carter – how cute is that?!

But Twitter was VERY surprised by the choices, with some hoping for something a little more unique.

‘Bea and Shawn Carter? I liked Red Velvet and Purple Rain better’, one wrote.

While another added: ‘If Beyoncé has really called her twins Shawn and Bea, I will be so disappointed’.

Obviously the loyal Beyhive were on hand to congratulate the pair, with one writing: ‘Shawn Jr. & Bea Carter I love it.’

And a second agreed: ‘Beyoncé really named her twins Shawn & Bea after Jay-Z and herself because she knows they’re already untouchable. Beyoncé can’t be beat.’

Well, we think they’re pretty cute!

According to reports, Queen Bey gave birth to her twins last weekend and although the power couple haven’t yet officially announced their exciting news, a source told People magazine: ‘Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.’