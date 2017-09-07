Wow, that's a lot of cake!



When you’re Beyoncé nothing is too big when it comes to celebrating your 36th birthday.

So it’s probably no surprise that her birthday cake was nothing short of an extravaganza!

Queen Bey celebrated her birthday on Monday, and although no details of how she celebrated have been revealed, if her cake is anything to go by it was no doubt very lavish.

The shop that created Bey’s birthday cake – Cake Life Bake – unveiled their creation on their Instagram page.

The shop wrote: ‘Happy Birthday, @Beyonce! We hope you enjoyed this custom geode cake at your party last night!! It was an honor to be a part of your big day’.

The extremely tall black cake, was covered in gold and geode style crystals, all topped with a gold fan.

Page Six have reported that the geode style cakes ‘start at $3,500 and go up in price depending on detail, complexity, and size.’

Woah, that’s a lot of money for cake, but when your hubby is Jay Z we’re sure he doesn’t mind.

The couple welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June, and after seeing Bey’s AH-mazing post baby body she’s earned a slice of cake.

Jay Z kicked off the birthday celebrations for his wife on Sunday night whilst he was performing at the Made In America festival.

He requested that the crowd join him in serenading Bey by singing Happy Birthday. Aww!

And even celebrity fans helped Beyoncé celebrate her big day, with her fellow Destiny’s Child band mates Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and former first lady Michelle Obama among some of the famous faces who recreated her look from her music video for Formation.

Happy Birthday Queen Beyoncé!