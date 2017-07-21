Britain’s favourite canine Pudsey has sadly passed away.

Pudesy was a mixture of border collie, Bichon Frise and Chinese Crested, and sadly died from acute leukaemia on Friday morning, he would have been 12-years-old this December.

Pudsey’s owner Ashleigh Butler took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news, she wrote: ‘I can’t honestly believe I am writing these words. My handsome man has gone, and I don’t know what to do without him.’

‘My heart is broken, and I don’t know how I’m going to get through this. It hurts so much, that my handsome, incredible Pudsey Bear will never be by my side, where he belongs, again.’

She added: ‘We only had 11 years together, but they were the best years ever. He was my one in a billion dog that will never be replaced.’

‘I don’t need to write all of his endless accomplishments on here to prove how incredible he was for me. Sleep tight my handsome man, I love you lots xxxx’

Pudsey had been silent on social media for almost a month, with the last tweet from his official account being sent on June 28.

Pudsey shot to fame in 2012 after winning the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent alongside Ashleigh – making them the first ever dog trick act to win the competition.

Since then his career has gone from strength to strength, making himself and Ashleigh household names.

Apart from performing for the Royal Family at the Royal Variety Performance as part of their prize for winning BGT, Ashleigh and Pudsey were lucky enough to also perform for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, at Epsom Downs Racecourse as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

In October 2012 he released his ‘official’ autobiography, Pudsey: My autobiography as part of a £100,000 publishing deal with Ashleigh.

A television career soon followed and Pudsey found himself playing the small role of Duchess in BGT judge David Walliams’ TV adaptation of his children’s book, Mr Stink.

He and Ashleigh also landed judge spots on ITV talent show That Dog Can Dance! and were co-presenters on the CBBC programme Who Let the Dogs Out and About.

Pudsey even got a taste of life on the big screen in Pudsey: The Movie, which was released in 2014.

The film followed Pudsey and three siblings Molly, George and Tommy as they move to the village of Chuffington-on-Sea with their mother Gail and set out to save the village from their landlord Mr Thorne and his cat Faustus.

Our thoughts go out to Ashleigh and Pudsey’s family.