Reality show love DOES exist

We love a good ol’ Big Brother romance, the show just wouldn’t be the same without them.

And there’s been some absolutely crackers over the years – Nikki and Pete, Jay and Louise, and who could forget Chanelle and Ziggy?

But while most couples barely make it a month out in the real world (sorry guys), one BB pair have proven that real love CAN blossom on the show as they’ve just announced their THIRD pregnancy.

Congratulations Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton!

Now, you might remember these two love birds from the show way back in 2006, alongside the likes of Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace and Imogen Thomas.

But almost 12 years after falling in love on national telly, the pair announced their happy baby news on Instagram.

Writing to her 8,000 followers, simply wrote, ’34 weeks,’ alongside a sweet picture of her baby bump as she stands next to other half Mikey.

A post shared by Grace Adams-Short (@grace_adams_short) on Dec 18, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

Fans of the once-famous couple couldn’t wait to congratulate them, as one wrote: ‘So happy you 2 are still together loved you since big brother’.

While another added: ‘Beautiful pic Grace and Mikey’. AW!

After a turbulent time on BB – Grace was once voted the most hated housemate ever – the former stars tied the knot in 2009 at a family church in Plymouth.

Since then, their relationship has gone from strength to strength and they’re already parents to little Georgina, six, and Spencer, two. Adorable, right?

Nowadays, Grace has her own school and college which takes students through their GCSE’s and A-Levels with an emphasis on dance, and Mikey has his own advertising company.

While chatting to Now in 2016, Mikey admitted it’s hard to shake off his reality TV past, confessing: ‘It’s funny, because clients will say to him “where do I know you from” when he goes into meetings.’

Speaking about one of her infamous fights on the show, Grace then joked: ‘I get a lot of students asking me “what about when you threw the water?” and I just have to act like the professional principal.

‘It’s the worse thing when you’re trying to be respectable. It’s like having your gap year filmed and everyone watched it.’

Congrats again, guys!