The reality star shot to fame on Big Brother in 2009

Former Big Brother housemate, Rebekah Shelton has taken to Twitter to deny reports that she’d died.

The Brazilian star – who shot to fame on the 2009 series of the reality TV show as Rodrigo Lopes – was said to have passed away on Wednesday night when a message went out from her Twitter page in the early hours of Friday morning.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

‘We’re sorry to inform everyone of the sad news that our wonderful and lovely Rebekah died unexpectedly on Wednesday night’, it read.



‘We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.’

However, Rebekah has posted a video in which she claims that her account was used by someone else who posted the false report and it’s left her devastated.

‘Please stop spreading these rumours that I’m dead, because obviously I’m not,’ the reality star tells the camera in the clip. ‘I’ve been through hell today because someone used my Twitter account to write that stupid statement about me.

‘This person can’t accept the fact that I’m happy, that I overcame all my problems and that I’m finally living my life happy.’

She revealed that she’s on holiday and added in her caption for the video: ‘I’m not dead!!!!!! Please stop spreading this news!!!!! My lawyer is already working on this and this person who wants to spoil my happiness is going to pay for it!!!!!’

It comes after fans of Rebekah had paid tribute to her and sent their condolences to her family following the false claim.

MORE: Big Brother couple announce they’re expecting baby number THREE – 12 years after meeting on the show

Rebekah joined the Big Brother house back in 2009 as Brazilian student, Rodrigo Lopes and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2014 after two years of living as a woman.

After announcing the news on Twitter, Rebekah later opened up about how her transition had affected her.

‘I am the happiest I’ve ever been in myself, but I lost so much along the way’, she told OK! magazine at the time.

‘I lost friends, it divided my family and I had to undergo 16 surgeries. I’m not sure what I would do if I could go back in time.’

Rebekah also previously admitted that she had turned to prostitution after being forced to leave her home in Brazil and candidly spoke about having suicidal thoughts after falling out with her friends and family.