Kate revealed her secrets on social media

Kate Lawler has taken to Instagram to show off her incredible body and revealed how she achieved it – without going to the gym!

The Big Brother winner posted a sexy bathroom selfie, flashing her rock hard abs, and had the best answer when a fan asked how she did it.

MORE: Whatever happened to… Big Brother star Charley Uchea?

‘Dog walking seven days a week,’ Kate said. ‘I do at least 10k walking including commuting a day. It’s the best fat burner. Even if you don’t have a dog! Get up, do a 30-60 min power on the street or park.

‘Do it at lunch? Or after work. I also try my best to eat healthy during the week. No desserts unless it’s the weekend and a Barry’s Bootcamp class every other week at the moment.’

MORE: Big Brother legend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace talks men, staying relevant and her surprising career plans

The 37-year-old, who rose to fame on Big Brother 3 alongside the late Jade Goody, also revealed plans to get back into boxing next year, adding: ‘It really is the quickest way to get shredded!’

After winning the show back in 2002, Kate went on to become a radio presenter and hosted shows on Manchester’s Key 103 and Kerrang. She is currently a host on Virgin Radio.