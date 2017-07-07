The BBBOTS host reassured viewers during Kerry's interview

On Thursday night Atomic Kitten star, Kerry Katona joined Rylan Clark-Neal on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side to gossip about everything BB.

But when the 36-year-old appeared to struggle while speaking on the spin-off show, Rylan jumped in to defend the star and explained the REAL reason why Kerry was slurring her words.

‘Let me just say as well before you pipe up and say she’s doing a “This Morning”, she’s not!’ he told the camera.



Before adding: ‘She’s had a couple of teeth out today so don’t be piping up or I’ll have ya!’

The BBBOTS host was obviously referring to the mum-of-fives infamousinterview back in 2008 – where an issue with medication left the star struggling to talk.

Daytime telly presenters Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton were even forced to stop the live chat to ask her if she was feeling OK, causing serious concern among viewers.

Luckily, Kerry took the joke about her past VERY well and even joined in, adding: ‘So anyway Phillip,’ before bursting out laughing.

And the telly star wasn’t leaving anything to chance as she too warned her followers ahead of the show that she’d had two teeth removed, even posting pictures of them on her Instagram account.

Sharing the snap with her 60k followers, Kerry showed off her gnashers covered in blood along with the caption: ‘Yuck!!!!!!! Still in a little bit of pain from having two of my teeth removed!’

Yuck!!!!!!! Still in a little bit of pain from having two of my teeth removed!

Yikes! Maybe a little TMI there, Kerry…

In another Instagram video posted just before the show aired, she also reassured fans there was good reason for her ‘silly’ speech.

‘Hi everybody,’ the star began.

‘I’m at Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, but before we actually go on air later on tonight I just want you all to know that I am talking slightly silly.’

Revealing a hole where a tooth used to be, Kerry continued: ‘I’ve had emergency surgery yesterday – and I’m in a lot, a lot of pain. But the professional that I am, I am here and I am working.’

Before adding: ‘Please nobody be judging me…I’m not drunk, I’ve just got a really, really bad mouth!’

@BBOTS

Well, we think the star did great regardless of her sore tooth!