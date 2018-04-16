The Big Brother series 3 winner has something else to celebrate...

Wedding bells are in the air for Kate Lawler and her boyfriend Martin who she nicknames ‘Big Boj’.

The 37-year-old reality TV star announced on Instagram that she had said ‘yes’ to marrying her other half following a romantic trip to Bruges with her boyfriend and her dog Baxter.

The radio presenter and DJ, uploaded a loved-up snap from the break, showing off her bling ring, with the caption, ‘What a weekend in Bruges with the two loves of my life. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the universe Big Boj. I’m over the moon to now be your fiancé.’

Friends, family and fans couldn’t wait to express their happiness at the news.

Fellow Big Brother housemate and This Morning roving reporter Alison Hammond was among the first to congratulate Kate on the news. she uploaded a screenshot of the announcement to her Instastory and captioned it, ‘The best news’ followed by a heart eyed emoji. And another follower replied, ‘Yay! So happy for you Kate! Congratulations to you both xx.’

Kate couldn’t wait to give thanks and express her happiness she uploaded a pic of her dog and captioned it, ‘The most memorable weekend made extra special because @helloimbaxter was there with us. I’m overwhelmed by all the love from family, friends, everyone on Instagram, thanks for getting in touch. I’ve not had a chance to read and reply to everyone yet so apologies, I’m not being rude but my phone was lively after I shared the news and I was driving back from Bruges. Will try my best to get back to you all today at some point. Still feeling giddy with excitement from it all. For now here’s my son’s holiday highlights 😍#BaxterDoesBruges #Damme #Bruges#Belgium #BTPosse ‘

And on returning to work on her radio show, the celebrations continued. Kate uploaded a photo of her sat in the studio with a bottle of champagne, telling fans, ‘If you want to hear the story of how the handsome BF (now fiancé) popped the question, listen to my radio show today.’

Congratulations to you all…