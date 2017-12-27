These stars have got a whole new look!

2017 has seen a whole lot go down in the showbiz world including some seriously jaw-dropping celebrity transformations!

Throughout the year a host of stars have changed their looks, be it through weight loss, cosmetic surgery or just a good old fashioned hair makeover.

So what better way to reflect on the past 12 months than to gather up some of the biggest transformations of them all? Scroll down to see them in all their glory…

Whilst some celebs prefer not to spill the beans on how they’ve undergone their transformation, one star who’s definitely not afraid to speak out is Katie Price.

The glamour model has always been open about her use of surgery and cosmetic procedures to get her look and throughout 2017 has continued to alter her appearance.

Katie openly shared a video of herself undergoing a facelift operation and has since attracted attention over how it’s changed her face.

Other stars to go under the knife this year for their celebrity transformations include Jemma Lucy, who unveiled a very different bod following a procedure to enhance her bum.

The reality star had fat from her body put into her bottom and was happy to show off the results on Celebrity Big Brother.

Meanwhile TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou unveiled a brand new nose following an op but received a mixed reaction from fans to her new look.

It’s not all about surgery though – some celebrity transformations have happened through changing body shape.

Scarlett Moffatt has seen her figure change following her dramatic weight loss in 2016 and she’s since put the pounds back on, but the lovely Gogglebox lass isn’t letting it bother her and remains happy in her skin.

And sometimes a makeover can take place through a simple hair change – step forward Kate Hudson, who is almost unrecognisable thanks to a drastic new ‘do!

Have a scroll below to see just how much these celebs have changed in 2017!