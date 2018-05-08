We have serious holiday envy

After coming to the end of her grueling filming schedule for Our Girl, Michelle Keegan has been celebrating by living her best life in Las Vegas.

Yup, the Coronation Street star has been partying with hubby Mark Wright‘s family across the pond to celebrate soon to be new sister-in-law Hollie Kane‘s hen do.

Hollie – who’s engaged to Mark’s little bro Josh – invited all her gal pals away for a wild week in Sin City including Jess Wright, her sister Natalya and Michelle.

And the girls certainly look to be having an amazing time, as they’ve been sharing a load of photos dancing at pool parties, sipping on cocktails and basically having an incredible few days. We’re not jealous at all, promise…

Taking to her Instagram, first Jess posted a short clip of the ladies enjoying themselves in the sun. As the former TOWIE star can be seen moving her hips in a show-stopping white swimsuit, 30-year-old Michelle cuddles up to Natalya with her sunglasses on.

And bride-to-be Hollie also shared a fair few photos from her celebrations at Drai’s Beach Club, including some group shots of the 30-strong gang of girls.

Dressed in pink from head to toe, Michelle can be seen kneeling close to her hubby’s mum Carol on the right hand side of the snap.

Celebrating in style, the ladies also posed for a glamorous photo in matching white sarongs.

And the sizzling snaps didn’t end there, as youngest Wright sister Natayla also gave her followers a steady stream of snaps from the weekend.

In this photo, Michelle looks happier than ever as she cuddles up to her in-laws while wearing a white plunging swimsuit and patterned trousers.

As well as showing off her amazing body in the one-piece, Michelle completed her look with a pair of sunnies and some trademark hoops.

After the bash, the hen do also flew to LA in a private jet to see Mark – who’s still living in America while he presents on Extra.

We reckon Mark was just as jealous as the rest of us that he missed out on all the Vegas fun…