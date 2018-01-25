The MIC star has joined forces with the Smear for Smear campaign
New mum Binky Felstead has opened up about a terrifying health scare she faced at just 23-years-old.
The Made In Chelsea star appeared on Loose Women on Thursday to discuss the importance of smear tests after she was diagnosed with pre-cancerous changes on her cervix.
After experiencing chronic stomach pains four years ago, Binky explained how her mum Jane encouraged her to go to the doctors and have it checked out – despite being two years under the NHS eligible screening age.
And it’s lucky she did, because after having her first test, the now-27-year-old was later discovered to have abnormal cells.
‘I had part of my cervix removed and was told it could be harder to keep hold of a baby longterm,’ the former reality star told the panel, before adding: ‘I was so upset and scared.’
Later revealing how the test saved her life, Binky told panelists Nadia Sawalha, Anne Diamond, Saira Khan and Ruth Langsford: ‘I was 23, you don’t get them til you were 25.
‘It’s a scary thing to do as you don’t know whether you look the same as everyone else down there, its intimidating’.
Explaining why she has now joined forces with Smear for Smear – a campaign aiming to raise awareness about the importance of smear testing – she added: ‘I’ve spoken to friends who don’t even know what a smear test is and haven’t had one.
‘I want people to know what it is and that it’s so important to get it done.’
Luckily, Binky went on to make a full recovery and welcomed baby India with boyfriend and MIC co-star Josh ‘JP’ Patterson in June last year.
Speaking about how 28-year-old JP has taken to parenthood, she confessed: ‘He’s a very hands on dad and excellent at changing nappies’.
Adding: ‘I actually thought it would be a lot worse like never going to sleep or never showering. But I am actually showering every morning, I promise!’
Keep the mummy updates coming!