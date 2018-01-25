The MIC star has joined forces with the Smear for Smear campaign

New mum Binky Felstead has opened up about a terrifying health scare she faced at just 23-years-old.

The Made In Chelsea star appeared on Loose Women on Thursday to discuss the importance of smear tests after she was diagnosed with pre-cancerous changes on her cervix.

After experiencing chronic stomach pains four years ago, Binky explained how her mum Jane encouraged her to go to the doctors and have it checked out – despite being two years under the NHS eligible screening age.

And it’s lucky she did, because after having her first test, the now-27-year-old was later discovered to have abnormal cells.

‘I had part of my cervix removed and was told it could be harder to keep hold of a baby longterm,’ the former reality star told the panel, before adding: ‘I was so upset and scared.’

