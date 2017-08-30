The new dad has said something VERY important...

Made In Chelsea stars Binky Felstead and Joshua ‘JP’ Patterson haven’t exactly had a smooth ride to love and their rocky relationship has had it’s fair share of ups and downs.

But flash forward a year and the reality pair have moved in together, welcomed their first daughter, baby India and even scored their very own TV show Born in Chelsea.

Who saw THAT coming?

And ever since becoming parents back in June, we’ve been following Binky and JP’s journey on social media – with the pair keeping fans up to date with cute selfies and snaps of their family days out.

But it’s 27-year-old JP’s latest Insta pic that has really made us smile after he shared a cute photo of the reality pair chilling on the beach.

As well as the couple looking completely loved-up, it’s the Chelsea star’s caption that made our hearts melt as he sent an important message to his 428k followers.

‘Binks felt insecure about this photo because of her post baby body,’ JP wrote.

‘So I wanted to upload it to show how proud of her I am, and how beautiful I think she is! @binkyfelstead #takethathoodieoff’.

Binks felt insecure about this photo because of her post baby body. So I wanted to upload it to show how proud of her I am, and how beautiful I think she is! @binkyfelstead #takethathoodieoff A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

How adorable is that?

And fans were quick to agree with the new dad, as one gushed: ‘@binkyfelstead you look so happy and content in this picture, it’s beautiful. Your body made,carried and fed another human person, it’s amazing, strong and beautiful’.

Another wrote: ‘Awww how sweet that is, you are an amazing parents to your cute bundle of joy and thats what matters. And Binks you look amazing’.

While a third agreed: ‘This is amazing take that hoody off and be proud of what’s underneath! Your body was your babas first home show it off!’

And we totally agree with JP’s message – Binky, you look amazing!