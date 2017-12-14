Would you use THIS controversial babysitting app?

It’s fair to say that Made in Chelsea lady Binky Felstead is one mumma who makes motherhood look like a walk in the park.

The co-ordinating outfits, the post-baby bod. Yup, we’re *obsessed*.

However, it would seem that the Made in Chelsea original has managed to spark a massive reaction from her fans – after the mother of 6-month-old baby India had taken to social media to plug a babysitting app.

The app, which is called the Bubble Babysitter, helps users find babysitters via an online database which offers to ‘quickly book a babysitter or nanny that your friends and local community love, use and trust’.

Taking to Instagram to promote the app, Binky shares a snap of herself and baby India with the caption: ‘Finding great babysitters to look after our bubbas is tough… So Mums, check out the @bubblebabysittingapp I’ve been using it a lot recently – it’s been a saviour being a working mummy’.

Reassuring fans that the app is completely safe to use, Binky writes: ‘All sitters on the app have passed a background check and you can see the sitters your friends use and their reviews from other parents. You can pick someone that’s totally right for you and it’s cashless too, which I absolutely love’.

However, whilst Binky was happy to plug the app, many fans have been quick to slam the reality star for what they feel is a bit of irresponsible promo of an unsuitable app from the mother of one.

One user shares: ‘I would never.. ever.. ever leave my child with a babysitter off this app’.

Agreeing, another slams the 27-year-old with a message that reads: ‘The promotion of an app she clearly doesn’t use is irresponsible. And the responses here clearly show that there are few to no mothers who would trust an app that can at best boast a couple of background checks’.

A third adds: ‘This is super irresponsible. Never ever would I leave my child with a stranger!’.

However, the app owners have been very quick to defend Binky’s ad, having issued a statement to the MailOnline regarding the controversy which reads: ‘Every babysitter on the app has passed an identity and a background check and their reviews from other local parents are also available on their profile’.

The statement then adds: ‘The app also lets parents see and book the babysitters that are loved, used and trusted by their family, friends and school networks’.

