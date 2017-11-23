Can we be you, Binks?

It’s been one heck of a year for our Made in Chelsea ‘gal Binky Felstead.

Not only has the lady reunited with her beau JP Patterson, but the pair have also welcomed their first child into the world together – little baby India.

I think we'll leave the shooting to daddy! … Now off to find the burger stand ✔️ @lordstaverners A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

However, despite having only just welcomed baby India back in June of this year, the 27-year-old appears to have been on lil’ mission to ramp up the fitness.

Having shared multiple posts updating fans on her post-baby fitness journey, it’s fair to say Binks’ hard work has more than payed off.

In fact, last night Binky had taken to the red carpet for the Mirror Pride of Sport Awards – and she looked utterly insane.

With her beau JP on her arm, Bink posed for cameras in a floor length black dress featuring a rather risqué low back.

Blown away? Totally. Jealous? A little bit.

Binky paired the chic ensemble with long chocolate brown glossy locks and a gorgeous smoky eye’n’ nude lip combo.

The new mum has been very vocal about her fitness hopes. However, she has also been very vocal about making sure she puts her health before anything else.

In a recent bikini snap shared to her Instagram story, the Sloane Square original had captioned the banging photo with the hashtag ‘#Slowlysafelyhealthly’ – meaning she is not encouraging any erratic postpartum weight loss but rather a safe fitness journey.

Speaking of her fitness journey, Binky had shared in another Instagram post: ‘I try and focus on more of the postnatal friendly work outs, because although I’m nearly fully recovered in terms of my abdominal separation and my pelvic floor…its still worth training smart in the first year after having a baby (after all, India wasn’t small and my tummy went through quite a bit of stretching when I was pregnant!)’.

We think you look amaze, Binks. Anyone for the gym?!