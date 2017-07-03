Looks like things could be off AGAIN...

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s relationship has been a rocky one to say the least, the couple have been on and off for months and now it seems as though Blac has officially called time on their romance.

Blac took to her Instagram on Sunday to share an image that read: ‘single. im happy’, she then captioned the image simply writing: ‘Hello’. Eeek!

The pic has since been deleted from her Instagram account, but the pic clearly clarifies her current relationship status.

The pair called off their engagement back in February, but set the rumour mill alight with reports that the pair were reuniting.

Blac shared an adorable pic of herself, Rob and 7-month-old daughter Dream back in June showing the family celebrating Father’s Day at Disneyland.

Since the beginning of their relationship the pair have found themselves embroiled into a whole heap of dramz!

Blac Chyna already has four-year-old son King Cairo with rapper Tyga, otherwise known as Kyle Jenner (Rob’s sister) ex-beau.

As if that wasn’t awkward enough, the Kardashian clan have never been the stars biggest fan with a number of twitter spats under their belts and the reality stars previously blocked Blac from taking the Kardashian name! Awks!

Blac whose real name is Angela Renée White, sought to officially change her name to Angela Renée Kardashian, however according to TMZ the reality stars said that Blac was: ‘deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity’ of the Kardashian brand.

Most recently there was even reports that Blac had trashed Kylie Jenner’s home! Eeeek!

We’re sure there is plenty more to come from this turbulent couple, we just hope the pair can kiss and make up, or at least be amicable for baby Dream.