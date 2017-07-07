Is this a sign that Blac's starting over?

Blac Chyna has had one helluva week, what with the whole Rob Kardashian major Instagram rant thang, and now she’s topped it off by going for a jaw-dropping makeover.

The reality star revealed to her followers on Thursday that she’s switched up her hair in a BIG way by showing off a new rainbow-coloured barnet in several sassy photos.

Blac, 29, seems to be looking for a bit of magic as she revealed that unicorns were the inspiration behind her bold transformation.

‘Mystical 🦄,’ the mum-of-two captioned a snap of her multicoloured tresses.

Mystical 🦄 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Her mane starts off pink at the roots and fades into a pale blue colour whilst the tips of her long locks are bright green – impressive!

Blac went on to share more pictures of her new look and modelled a white top and matching pencil skirt.

💋 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

The TV star’s fans have been praising her makeover, with one commenting on the snaps: ‘So pretty’

Meanwhile another called her ‘The queen of unbothered’ after her recent beef with Rob.

The photos mark the first time that Blac – whose real name is Angela White – has been seen since things majorly kicked off her with her former fiancé on Wednesday.

Rob, 30, launched into an explosive rant about Blac on the site in which he accused her of cheating on him with several men and then posted explicit nude photos apparently of her.

He also alleged she’d had secret surgery which he’d funded following the birth of their daughter Dream last November.

Blac soon hit back on Snapchat and accused Rob of being abusive.

Since it all kicked off Rob has had his Instagram account suspended whilst a lawyer for Blac has said that she’s considering legal action.

According to the law in California – where the Kardashians star lives – it’s actually illegal to intentionally distribute ‘the image of the intimate body part or parts of another identifiable person,’ otherwise referred to as ‘revenge porn’.

‘I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,’ Blac’s lawyer Walter Mosley said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday evening.

Looks like this isn’t the last we’ll hear of this then…