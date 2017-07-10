‘I was Blac Chyna before the Kardashians’: Star hits back at Rob’s claims she used his family for fame in TV interview

Last week Twitter exploded as reality star, Rob Kardashian went on a furious rant about his ex-fiance Blac Chyna.

Kim Kardashian‘s brother even had his Instagram account suspended after posting explicit photos of the model and uploading a clip which appears to show her kissing another man.

Read: All the Latest TV news

And now mum-of-two, Blac has hit back at her ex beau and father of her daughter, Dream saying she’s ‘very hurt’ by everything that’s happened.

Backed by her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, the 29-year-old reality star spoke to Good Morning America‘s Linsey Davis in an interview that aired on Monday.

More: Rob Kardashian’s Instagram SUSPENDED following nude photo scandal – as Blac Chyna considers legal action over ‘revenge porn’

‘I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?’ she admitted.

‘And I’m like, “Wow, OK.” Like, this is a person that I trusted. I felt…betrayed.’

Blac – who also has a four-year-old son with rapper (and Kylie Jenner‘s ex) Tyga – was then asked what she thought about Rob’s harsh comments that she only used the Kardashian’s for fame, to which the star slammed: ‘I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.’

As well as publishing three naked photos of his former fiance, Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star Rob later claimed he paid $100,000 for Blac to get plastic surgery after the birth of their daughter back in November.

Not done there, the 30-year-old also slammed his ex for allegedly cheating on him, writing on Twitter: ‘She couldn’t remain loyal and cheated and f**ked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it’s sad.’

Although Blac didn’t directly respond to the social media rant, the star later hit back at the allegations in a Snapchat post – which has now been deleted – accusing him of being abusive.

And with Blac’s lawyer issuing a statement that the star is now seeking a restraining order, it looks like the drama between these two is far from over.