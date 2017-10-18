The fallout from Blac's split with Rob is getting bigger...

Blac Chyna has taken her legal battle with ex Rob Kardashian up a notch by suing the ENTIRE Kardashian family.

The reality star, 29, is alleging that the family were responsible for the end of hers and Rob’s fly-on-the-wall show Rob & Chyna, which ran for just one series documenting their whirlwind romance and the arrival of their daughter Dream.

Blac – whose real name is Angela White – has also alleged that Rob damaged her brand by posting nude photos of her and making cheating and surgery accusations on Instagram in July.

‘Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016,’ the lawsuit, which has been obtained by People, reads.

‘In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season.’

Blac names Rob and his mum Kris Jenner as well as sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the court documents and is asking for unspecified damages.

‘Rob Kardashian and his powerful, vindictive family have done enough damage to Ms. White’s career and professional reputation, which she singlehandedly built from scratch – without the help of a famous last name,’ the complaint adds. ‘This lawsuit seeks to hold them accountable.’

The shock claims don’t end there as Blac has also accused Rob, 30, of physically abusing her, with an incident cited in which Rob allegedly knocked her to the ground when she tried to call Tyga, the father of her 5-year-old son King.

She says that she called King’s nanny to take him away and locked herself in the bedroom before Rob ‘lost all control’ and tore the hinges off the door, leading her to hide in the bathroom closet and lock the door.

It comes after Rob filed a lawsuit against Blac last month for alleged assault, battery and vandalism.

Earlier in the month the former couple reached a joint custody agreement over their daughter Dream, who was born in November 2016.

Sources close to E! – the network behind Rob & Chyna and the Kardashians’ reality shows – have reportedly denied Blac’s allegations about the cancellation of the programme according to TMZ, with insiders claiming that she refused to be in the same room as Rob so making another series was impossible.