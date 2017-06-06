The dad-of-two has been reflecting on Jade's loss

Jeff Brazier has helped his sons to emotionally mark what would have been Jade Goody’s 36th birthday.

The presenter took Bobby, 14, and Freddy, 12, out for a meal with family and friends on Monday in honour of their late mum, who passed away in 2009 following a battle with cervical cancer.

Jeff, 38, posted a photo from the occasion on Instagram and paid tribute to his sons’ strength in the difficult situation.

Celebrated what would have been Jade’s 36th Birthday yesterday. How different our lives would be if she were still here. Bless my brave boys #TooSoon A post shared by JeffBrazier (@jeffbrazier) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

The occasion comes days after Bobby celebrated his 14th birthday.

Jeff – who was joined by girlfriend Kate Dwyer for the event – was praised by his followers for being there for the boys and continuing to remember Jade.

‘How lovely 😊 you are an amazing dad ❤️,’ one admirer commented. Another wrote: ‘Hats off to you that you still make Jade a massive part of her gorgeous sons lives! So important for them… You’re an awesome father and she’d be proud of the way you’re raising them!!’

It comes as Jeff admitted during an emotional appearance on Tuesday’s Loose Women that he’s only just facing up to his own grief over Jade’s death, having focused on looking after Bobby and Freddy throughout it all.

The TV star saw footage of Jade with the boys before joining the panel and said of her passing: ‘It’s so desperately unfair.

‘I’m choked, I’m very choked. It was her birthday yesterday, so we went out for something to eat last night and we always treat special occasions… We celebrate them.’

He went on to say that he’s never cried about losing Jade with the kids and spoke in an Instagram video afterwards of how the chat had made him confront his own feelings.

‘I had to fight back the tears on @itv @loosewomen today. Am I embarrassed? Not a chance,’ Jeff explained.

‘I’m so grateful that a combination of video footage of Jade and the boys and 4 woman armed with tissues & insightful questions led me to a reserve of my own grief for Jade that I have undoubtedly suppressed making it quite rightly all about the boys.’

Jeff has now written a book called The Grief Survival Guide using his own experiences as well as those of his clients from being a life coach.