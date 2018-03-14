This lucky lady spent a whole summer getting cosy with our Olly

Let’s face it, dating pop’s cheeky chappy Olly Murs would be a dream come true for A LOT of people (us included).

He’s cute, funny and not to mention those dance moves…

Anyway, while for most of us have accepted that the closest we’ll ever get to Olly is watching him every Saturday night on The Voice, one lucky blogger has now revealed she enjoyed a secret relationship with the star last summer.

Nope, not jealous at all…

In a post called How to Lose a Popstar in 10 Weeks, Brittany Allyn writes that her brief but ‘magical’ romance with an English singer fizzled out when his work commitments got in the way.

And although the New York blogger never actually name drops Olly, the 32-year-old DOES include a video of him singing Tina Turner onstage and describes the mystery man as a ‘cheeky popstar from the Essex countryside’. Mystery solved…

Brittany claims she was introduced to 33-year-old Olly by a mutual friend who took her to meet him at his concert at the O2 in April – but did admit she had absolutely no idea who he was.

Following the show, Brittany said that the pair chatted for a while backstage and then soon started Instagram messaging. That’s 21st century romance for ya…

But things turned up a notch when they began to Whatsapp, video call and ‘daily chatter’.

‘We exchanged videos of our houses, our messy hair in the mornings, our summer activities of being at the beach or out and about’, Brittany said.

‘I genuinely enjoyed talking to him like a friend. PG related, pinky-promise.’

And when Brittany – who has a job in digital marketing – was sent back to London in July for a work trip they immediately arranged to meet up.

Going on to spill all the intimate details about their date, the blogger revealed old romantic Olly picked her up and they walked to a nearby pub before he surprised her with dinner ‘at a hip spot in Soho that he was proud to say he planned himself.’

After going for drinks and talking about everything from their families to relationships, Britanny revealed the lovebirds even shared a cheeky kiss.

‘We had a very innocent but cute kiss goodbye’, she wrote. ‘The kind where you kiss for a second, pull back and smile, and then kiss again. He walked me to my doorstep and left.

‘I ran upstairs and felt dizzy… A brief moment where my heart and breath stopped a little bit.’ How sweet is that?!

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t get to see each other for the rest of the trip and Brittany admits she headed back to New York feeling ‘uneasy and unsure of what would come.’

As the weeks went by, the romance started to fizzle out with Olly even cancelling a trip to see her due to a ‘big opportunity’ (which we reckon could have been his job on The Voice.)

Britanny revealed: ‘We stopped talking after that with a brief exchange in the beginning of this year. Maybe we’ll be friends one day, but I’m guessing not.’

Before adding: ‘I’ll never regret any of the time I spent last summer getting caught up in this ‘love affair’.’

Anyone else feel like they’ve just watched the best Rom Com ever?