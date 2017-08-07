MIC's Lucy Watson is looking GREAT

That Made In Chelsea lot are pretty blimmin’ beautiful y’no. In fact, they’re EVEN hotter when they pair up with each other. Yes, Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey, we’re looking at you.

But MIC star Lucy Watson and her sexy boyfriend James Dunmore are giving the famous Instagram-loving pair a real run for their money.

Taking to Insta story, Lucy shared a snap of herself with James and neither of them are wearing very much…

In a teeny tiny pink bikini, Lucy is literally giving us the biggest body goals EVER. As for James…in just a white towel, his six pack is making us cry. Cry because our fella doesn’t look like that.

So just HOW does Lucy get that bod?

The reality lady is a fan of Heartcore, a high intensity workout loved by Victoria Beckham, combining pilates, kettlebells, TRX and Baree, to give your body a whole workouts.

Food wise, Lucy follows a vegan diet, admitting: ‘Before going vegan, I had a very unhealthy diet. Although I ate no meat or fish, I was absolutely obsessed with dairy and included it in nearly every meal I ate. A standard day for me would be pancakes in the morning, mac and cheese for lunch (with some veggies) and maybe a Chinese takeout for dinner. By going vegan, I immediately eliminated 70 percent of the unhealthy meals I was used to eating.’

Lucy and James are currently enjoying a relaxing holiday in Mexico and have been sharing several enviable holiday snaps.

us last night. look how excited I am that we got the swing 😆 the food was incredible, with a delightful live band playing right in front of us & the most insane view of the beach 🌊 A post shared by Lucy Watson (@lucywatson) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Oh, and this one…

my zone @sanaratulum @bambaswim 👌🏼🌿 A post shared by Lucy Watson (@lucywatson) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Fans commented on the photo, loving Lucy’s bikini bod.

One user wrote: ‘Luscious Lucy😍😍n lucky geezer who’s with u boo hoo😂😂’, whilst another added: ‘I think I have a girl crush… lol you look hot.’

We definitely agree!