Celebs from far and wide took to the red carpet for the 2017 Glamour Awards last night (Tuesday 6 June).

The event was held at Berkeley Square Gardens in London, and stars such as Liam Payne, Ferne Cotton, Olly Murs and Holly Willoughby were in attendance.

The fantastic James Corden won the Glamour Man Of The Year award, whilst the stunning Emma Willis won TV personality.

Jennifer Hudson was awarded the Trailblazer prize and Nicole Kidman scooped the Film Actress award.

Other winners included Little Mix, Dua Lipa, Anna Kendrick and Nicola Adams.

The hilarious Amy Poehler was the leading lady of the night, as she won the Glamour Inspiration Accolade.

Whilst we are filled with envy at the GORGEOUS outfits all the famous faces were sporting, we couldn’t help but notice something… Let's go glammys.. @glamouruk @fionafaganstylist @schullerinc @ownthelook A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Many of the stars were wearing some seriously revealing outfits.

Now it seems that our showbiz idols are currently loving these bold plunging necklines, it’s made us wonder…

Is cleavage the new black?

The teasing trend was featured on many of the big names, such as Myleene Class, Caroline Flack and Jourdan Dunn, who flaunted their gorgeous figures at the star-studded event.

Personally, we’re loving the whole ‘show your bra’ trend… It makes our accidental slip-ups feel like the new fashion trend, right?

Have a scroll through our gallery to see those celebs who really pushed the boundaries and dared to bare…

Emily Jefferies