Love Island has taken over lives everywhere, social lives have been dropped and our evenings have been dedicated to the TV.

Sadly the series is going to be over very soon and while everyone has their fave couples, bookies odds are on a certain couple to take that £50,000 prize.

In Sunday night’s ep the four final couple’s were revealed after Alex Beattie and Montana Brown were booted off the island.

And now it looks like Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies could be crowned champions, according to Oddschecker.com the couple’s odds have soared in a week.

The pair have had their fair share of ups and downs, but are now looking stronger than ever.

With a £10 bet previously earning you a nice healthy sum of £110, the same £10 bet will now only return £18.50.

And it looks like Olivia Attwood may have won people over as her and Chris Hughes‘ chances of winning have also improved.

The couples rocky relationship made fans question Olivia’s intentions towards Chris, which previously saw their odds set at 20/1 to win the show, they have now drastically changed to 7/2.

Meanwhile previous fan favourites Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville‘s odds have drifted, the site reports their odds of winning has changed from 5/1 to 22/1. Eeek!

Many viewers have doubted Gabby and labelled her as ‘fake’ after she failed a string of lie detector questions in the challenge.

And stable favourites and also a very stable couple, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are currently placed at 10/3 to win the series.

With voting all down to us, who knows who is going to win that coveted £50,000 prize.

And it seems as though viewers are still very divided over who they want their champions to be, with many predicting which order our finalists will fall into.

We cannot wait to see who will be crowned the villa champions, and it’s safe to say they have all kept us entertained.

They will be missed.