Born in Chelsea first look! Binky Felstead and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson’s parenting struggles revealed in reality show preview

We can't WAIT to see the whole thing now...

Yay, it’s finally here! Made in Chelsea‘s Binky Felstead and boyfriend, Joshua ‘JP’ Patterson have released the trailer for their brand reality show – and it’s hilarious.

New mum, Binky took to Instagram to share the clip from Binky And JP’s Baby: Born In Chelsea – which will follow the pair’s journey into parenthood before the birth of their first child earlier this month.

In the sneak peek, the couple can be seen having a trial run at playing mum and dad with a borrowed baby – and it doesn’t exactly go to plan…

Struggling to sit the tot in a highchair, Binky laughs: ‘How do you sit her in the seat?!’

While JP looks less than impressed with having to clean up after the little one’s dinner, as he says: ‘This isn’t even a nappy!’

The rest of the clip shows Binky at a maternity photoshoot with BFF Ollie Locke, the parents attending an adorable 3D scan, as well some frank admissions from the reality duo.

But the funniest part has to be when Binky is taking tips for coping with labour from an expert, who suggests: ‘A little bit of back massage…’ to which JP exclaims: ‘Yeah, I’d love that.’

Binky’s mum Jane, did NOT look to happy about that comment.

Take a look for yourselves!

The MIC stars became a first-time parents on Monday 12th June and JP broke the big news with an adorable Instagram photo showing the proud dad holding his little girl’s tiny hand along with the caption: ‘IM A DADDY’.

While Binky made her return to social media on Wednesday 14th June by posting a photo of her homecoming from hospital, with baby girl in tow next to the words: ‘Couldn’t ask for a better birthday present … Just got to bring our little girl home !!!! #happybirthdaytome’.

Couldn't ask for a better birthday present … Just got to bring our little girl home !!!! #happybirthdaytome

How sweet is that? We’re not sure about you, but we can’t WAIT for the first episode so we can finally meet the first MIC baby.