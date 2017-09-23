Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: How they went from toxic exes to best friends

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are getting on ‘the best they ever have’ since their shock split last September.

In recent weeks, it has emerged the exes have been able to put their toxic break-up behind them for the sake of their six children. Brad has been in contact with Ange and has even been staying at the family house two days a week – a gesture that would

have been unthinkable just six months ago.

A source close to the pair says they are getting along better now than they have in years and have come back from the separation as ‘better people’.

‘Angie hasn’t forgotten how he saw her through her preventive double mastectomy and her cancer-fearing times,’ says our insider. ‘They’re getting along and doing what they can for their kids.’

Last year, a reunion was seen as off the cards as the pair embarked on a bitter child custody dispute and Brad was investigated for possible child abuse after losing his temper in front of some of the children. The actor was cleared of the allegations and in January he and Ange agreed to use a private judge in their divorce case.

But the turnaround came in May this year when Brad came clean about his drinking and admitted he had cut it out, with his only vice now being cranberry juice and fizzy water.

The star also admitted his parenting style needed amending and he revealed he had sought therapy, which included art classes for healing.