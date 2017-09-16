He claims he's working through his demons and she's not enjoying single life...

Getting over a break-up isn’t easy at the best of times, let alone when you’re an A-list Hollywood couple with a 12-year relationship and six children like Brad and Angelina.

But last week, Angelina Jolie appeared to drop the biggest hint that she’s considering giving things another go with estranged husband Brad Pitt – almost 12 months after she filed for divorce – when she admitted in an interview that she hates being single.

‘I don’t enjoy being single,’ she said. ‘It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard. Maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days.’

It comes as the couple’s biographer Ian Halperin spilled that Brad and Ange had recently met up at a friend’s house, where they decided to make a fresh start with a ‘conscious recouple’ – the total opposite of Gwyneth Paltrow’s conscious uncoupling from ex Chris Martin.

‘Brad took the first step forward, then they collapsed into each other’s arms,’ said Ian. ‘There was a lot of tears, nothing was left on the table. They had it out, right there and then… It was a ‘come to Jesus meeting’ that marked the beginning of a new phase in their relationship.’

Earlier this year, Brad pulled out all the stops to win back his wife of two years by undergoing a secret rehab stint and, as a result, Now previously revealed how the divorce proceedings had halted.

Opening up about his battle with alcohol, Brad explained: ‘I was boozing too much. I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka.’

But he confessed he ‘didn’t want to live that way any more’ and after tackling his demons, he celebrated six months of sobriety.

Speaking about his experience, Brad, 53, added: ‘I’m really, really happy to be done with all that. I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — [there were] things I wasn’t dealing with.

‘It’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet. But I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.’

And while Brad, who shares children Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with Ange, looked thinner and healthier at the time, he was also taking steps to improve his mental state.

He said: ‘I just started therapy. I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one. For me this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street.’

And it appears that all of Brad’s hard work is starting to pay off, as not only have the pair reached a temporary custody agreement, but Brad was able to spend some quality time with several of his children, with an early Father’s Day visit in June.

And now Angelina, 42, is reportedly working with Brad to undergo intensive rehab and spiritual counselling sessions in a bid to get their relationship back on track.

Come on, guys: if anybody can work it out, you can!