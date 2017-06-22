Breaking Love Island news! The two newbies are in the villa and the islanders’ reaction is PRICELESS

Thursday night's episode is going to be VERY interesting...

Let’s be honest, Love Island has got the whole nation hooked this year – and we’re not surprised.

There’s been more dumpings and recouplings than we can even remember (most of them involving poor Sam Gowland… n’aww) despite only being a couple of weeks into the show.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

But things are about to heat up even more on Thursday night’s show as newbies Tyla Carr and Simon Searles are thrown into the villa.

Leaving the rest of the Islanders a little lost for words.

Still reeling from the shock of Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis unexpectedly getting booted off of the show on Wednesday night, the rest of the reality gang decide to take their minds off the drama at a MEGA Ministry of Sound party.

More: ‘Definitely banged!’ Love Island fans suspicious as Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis HOLD HANDS in new photo

But as Island originals such as Dom Lever and Olivia Attwood show off their sexiest dance moves, the excited mood quickly changes when two newbies can be seen arriving at the villa.

Carrying two bottle of champagne into the garden, Tyla and Simon literally wipe the smiles off the star’s faces as newly single, Dom’s jaw can literally be seen touching the floor, and Marcel Sommerville looks pretty shell-shocked too.

Subtle, lads…

Have a look for yourselves in this sneak peek.

The latest LI pair are determined to spice things up as producers are reportedly worried viewers might get bored of the suspected sex drought following Jess and Mike’s departure.

Former First Dates contestant Tyla, 24, confessed she’s ‘more boisterous than the rest of the girls’ but also admitted she’s a firm believer in girl code – so the rest of the ladies have nothing to worry about.

Although she has got her sights sets on Chris Hughes and Dom – which we don’t think is going to go down to well with Olivia and latest dumped Islander Jess…

Meanwhile, current Island hairdresser Kem Cetinay might have some competition as Leeds boy, Simon is also a barber.

Describing himself as ‘mature’, the new lad admitted he’s ‘really open to meeting someone that I have a long term future with’ but warns: ‘the boys better be ready for some competition.’

Ooo errrr.