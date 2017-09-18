Whose expecting a new arrival?!

Sequins at the ready- as it’s a big week for the Strictly Come Dancing gang!

Ahead of Saturday’s official launch of the new season, it would appear that Strictly fans *might* just be getting more than they bargained for… with one particular dancer announcing they’re about to become a parent for the second time!

Firm fan favourite, dancer Brendan Cole has taken to social media to announce that he and wife Zoe are expecting their second child together!

Sharing a Boomerang video of his wife clutching at her blooming tummy onto Instagram, the ballroom profesh writes: ‘Hey all…@thezoecole and I have news…’.

Hey all…@thezoecole and I have news… A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Fans have already been very quick with congratulations for the couple, who already have four-year-old daughter Aurelia together.

Replies to the announcement read messages such as, ‘wow so excited for you both many congratulations’ and ‘Omg this is amazing news im so happy for the 3 of you becoming 4′.

Zoe has also shared a onto her account revealing the news.

In the snap, the couple pose together looking at Zoe’s tummy. The caption reads: ‘Where did that come from?! #biglunchorbaby#whathavewedone #babyannouncement#aaaaaaaaggggghhhhhh’.

Where did that come from?! #biglunchorbaby #whathavewedone #babyannouncement #aaaaaaaaggggghhhhhh 🍼👶🏼 A post shared by Zoe Cole/Fashionably Balanced (@thezoec) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Fans of the couple have also taken to Zoe’s post to send their well wishes. One user writes: ‘Biggest Congratulations to you both!!’. Another shares: ‘Oh that’s wonderful news’.

For those concerned that another addition to Brendan’s brood means the ‘fella will be jumping ship from the Strictly family- fear not.

Around the time of Aurelia’s first birthday, the couple had told Ok! that Brendan will remain a part of Strictly until they ‘push him out the door!’.



Lets hope nothing has changed to Brendan, eh?!

A massive congratulations to the family on the fantastic news of another bundle of joy!

