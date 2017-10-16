Viewers think Brendan might have been saying goodbye...

Strictly Come Dancing proved pretty emotional on Sunday night when Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole were eliminated from the competition – but was there even more to the sadness than meets the eye?

Many viewers think that Brendan – who has been a pro dancer on the show since the very beginning – could have been hinting that he’s QUITTING the programme as he gave a moving speech about his and Charlotte’s exit.

Brendan, 41, seemed in reflective mood as he said: ’Quite often you stand in this position and go, “Hey, it was our time to go” and perhaps today is our time to go.

‘But not often you stand here with such sadness and go, “I’m gonna miss this”. I’m gonna miss hanging out with this girl, I’m gonna miss dancing with her.

‘I’ve had one of the best Strictlys I’ve had in 15 years and it’s hard for me to even say it. I feel really emotional, I’m sad.’

The dancer then shared a cuddle with Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte, 42, and viewers were left wondering if his emotional statement could mean he’s moving on from the show.

‘Felt like Brendan was saying goodbye? His last strictly?? #strictly,’ one Twitter user speculated, whilst another said: ‘I have a feeling that Brendan was hinting that he’s leaving the show #Strictly’

And another added: ‘Brendan sounded like he doesnt think he’ll be back again next year – really hope he is #Strictly’

There’s been no word from Brendan about it and he simply referred to his sadness about leaving the competition so early in his latest Twitter posts.

‘Sad just thinking about it. @CharlotteHawkns & I are out of @bbcstrictly. Charlotte, you made it one of the best series I’ve ever had #sad,’ he wrote.

‘Thank you to all who supported and tried to keep us in. We had a ball and weren’t quite ready to go. @CharlotteHawkns you did yourself proud’

Charlotte was quizzed about whether this series could have been Brendan’s last when she returned to Good Morning Britain on Monday but remained coy about it all.

‘It was emotional,’ she said of Brendan’s speech. ‘He’s in tomorrow so you can ask him then.’

Brendan first began as a pro on Strictly way back in 2004 and won the debut seres with Natasha Kaplinsky.

Since then he has twice reached the final with Lisa Snowdon and Sophie Ellis-Bextor respectively.

Meanwhile away from the ballroom there’s been exciting news in Brendan’s private life as he revealed last month that wife Zoe is pregnant with their second child.