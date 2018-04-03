Well, this is awkward...

Despite recently admitting she’s happier than ever as a single woman, Kerry Katona hasn’t exactly had an easy road when it comes to love.

After marrying first husband Brian McFadden back in 2002, the pair had children Molly, 16, and Lily-Sue, 15, together. But Kez was left heartbroken just two years later when the Westlife star filed for divorce and got with singer Delta Goodrem soon after.

In 2007 Atomic Kitten singer Kerry tied the knot with second hubby Mark Croft and went on to welcome Heidi, 11, and Max, 9, before calling it quits four years later.

And in August 2016 the 37-year-old split from her third husband George Kay – who she shares four-year-old Dylan-George – after a very turbulent three year relationship.

Following her heartache, now Kez has opened up about her failed marriages during her UK tour with BFF and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston, and just couldn’t resist throwing a sly dig at her exes.

According to Closer magazine, the star told the audience: ‘I’ve been married three times and I still don’t talk to any of them.’

Joking that her former flames didn’t perform too well in the bedroom, she added: ‘If you look at all of my exes not one of them looks alike.

‘For me, it’s all about humour you’ve got to make me laugh, and they all did… in bed.’

Before cheekily adding: ‘Only joking – George was alright in the sack, Brian was sh*t!’ Eeeek!

Kerry’s brutal confession comes after she admitted to finally ‘loving herself’ following her recent divorce.

The telly star has completely transformed her lifestyle and dropped a whopping two stone after hitting the gym hard.

Sharing a snap of her incredible new figure last month, Kerry admitted: ‘Never felt so confident in who I am, where I’m going – the outer shell is just a bonus ! Never felt so toned and strong!’

Great to see Kerry doing so well!