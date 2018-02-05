The former Westlife star opened up about his insecurities

Brian McFadden got very honest over the weekend when he revealed he’d undergone a hair transplant.

Yup, the former Westlife singer took to Instagram on Sunday to confess that he went under the knife after worrying about his thinning barnet.

And clearly pleased with the results, Brian also posted some pretty gruesome snaps of his head following the painful process.

Sharing a video before the procedure, the 37-year-old said: ‘I feel good. I’m looking forward to having my old hairline back again because it is going a little thin’.

‘It’s been really making me self-conscious and uncomfortable so I decided to do something about it.’

The dad-of-two later confessed that one of his old school friends was his surgeon, joking: ‘I never thought the answer to my problem was the young boy who sat beside me in school.’

But it was the graphic snaps of his surgery that really shocked fans as he shared numerous bloodied photos from the hospital trip to showcase the early results of the transplant.

In the accompanying caption, Brian admitted he’s been feeling ‘self-conscious’ of his hairline, writing: ‘The last few years my hair line has been thinning and receding due to my life style and the general stresses we go through in life.

‘It’s been really making me self conscious and uncomfortable so I decided to do something about it.

‘I never thought the the answer to my problem was the young boy who sat beside me in school!!! Simon my old school buddy is the man behind the magic. It’s such a small crazy world’.

Unfortunately, the former boyband star did receive a bit of criticism for his honest revelation, but later hit back at his haters with a feisty Tweet.

‘No point in bullsh*tting’, he wrote.

‘People should not be embarrassed about getting your hair done. It’s just moving hair from the back of your head to the front.’

And fans were quick to defend Brian, as one wrote: ‘Oh WOW! Was it painful? It looks like it would have been. Yowzers!! You are brave!!’

While another added: ‘Well done @BrianMcFadden for being honest about it some celebs come back with a whole new hair line and are like what there’s nothing going on here.’

Whatever makes you happy, Brian!