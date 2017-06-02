Fans have noticed something different about Ant

Britain’s Got Talent is hotting up as the live final fast approaches – but many viewers have been distracted by a mystery surrounding presenter Ant McPartlin…

Fans noticed that the 41-year-old appeared to be limping a little during Wednesday night’s show and were quick to share their concern.

It turns out that Ant has been hiding a leg brace under his suit whilst filming the show, having apparently injured himself during a workout session ahead of the semi-final.

‘He was overheard telling a pal at the studio that he pulled his muscle during a workout,’ a source tells The Sun. ‘It’s nothing too serious but he wants it to heal properly so is wearing the brace as a precaution.’

Ant was first spotted wearing the aid during an evening out with Declan Donnelly and their wives as well as Geri Horner and her husband Christian last weekend.

Geri posted a photo of the group together where Ant was wearing shorts which exposed the brace around his knee and shin.

This soon sparked concern from Instagram users, with one asking: ‘What’s Ant done to his leg?’

Another commented: ‘Poor thing ant’s leg 😣’

Viewers of BGT were similarly worried when they noticed Ant seemingly struggling to walk a little during Wednesday’s show.

‘has ant hurt his leg,’ one Twitter user posted, whilst another said: ‘What is wrong with Ant’s knee or leg?’

Now that the mystery has been solved viewers have been sending their best wishes to the host for a speedy recovery.

‘Hey Ant I hope your leg heals quickly.x Dec look after him,’ one admirer Tweeted.

Ant’s clearly not letting his injury stop him from doing his job and he’s got form for this – back in 2015 he was even using a wheelchair due to a knee operation when it was BGT final time but continued to present the show.

Get well soon, Ant!