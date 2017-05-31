The BGT finale has been brought forward

ITV have confirmed that they’ve rescheduled this weekend’s Britain’s Got Talent finale after Ariana Grande announced her One Love Manchester benefit concert would take place on the same day.

The grand final of BGT 2017 was set to take place on 4 June but show bosses have brought it forward to 3 June to prevent overshadowing Sunday’s charity gig, which will see several big names perform to raise money for those affected by the bombing on 22 May.

A spokesperson from the channel says in a statement: ‘Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund.

‘ITV and Britain’s Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain’s Got Talent Final from Sunday night.’

BGT will now be aired at 7.30pm on Saturday night, replacing the broadcast of the British Soap Awards which now moves to Tuesday 6 June.

It comes after Ariana, 23, revealed this week that she’d be headlining a star-studded gig at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground to raise funds for those affected by last week’s terror attack, which took place shortly after her concert at Manchester Arena had ended.

22 people were killed and 119 have been left injured.

Ariana will be joined at the performance by famous names including Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Niall Horan and many more. The show will be aired live on BBC One.

The American singer – who suspended several dates on her Dangerous Woman Tour in the wake of the bombing – had revealed in an emotional statement last Friday that she intended to return to Manchester following the incident.

‘I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,’ Ariana wrote.

‘Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.

‘I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families.

‘I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester.’

Those who attended Ariana’s show on 22 May will be able to claim free tickets whilst general release tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 10am.