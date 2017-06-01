BGT viewers DIVIDED after Simon Cowell’s ‘disrespectful’ reaction to 8-year-old comic going through to the final

Simon was NOT happy when his Golden Buzzer act was beaten

The Britain’s Got Talent semi finals might only last a week, but they have enough controversy packed in to last a whole year.

And Wednesday night’s show was no different after child comic Ned Woodman sailed through to Saturday night’s final following his hilarious performance.

But there was one judge in particular who did NOT seem happy about the eight-year-old being voted favourite by the British public – and that’s Simon Cowell.

Controversial youngster, Ned got a unanimous ‘yes’ in the auditions – even after he called Amanda Holden a ‘dog,’ – and was back at it again during the live show making fun of Simon’s teeth before dubbing the whole panel ‘desperate losers’… Eeek!

Ant and Dec weren’t safe either, with cheeky Ned starting his joke by saying: ‘I met my favourite double act but eventually I said… Holly [Willoughby], Phillip [Schofield] I have to go, I’m meeting Ant and Dec in a minute.’

He continued: ‘Congratulations on your OBE, I don’t even know what that means… my guess is old boring entertainers!’ LOL.

But despite his ‘savage’ jokes, Ned got a standing ovation from the audience and was congratulated by all the judges for his witty performance.

So we weren’t surprised at all when it was revealed the comic was put through to the next round, it’s a shame we can’t say the same about Simon.

The 57-year-old couldn’t contain his shock as he rolled his eyes and gave Amanda a rather pained expression.

Things only got worse for the music mogul when it was announced that pianist Tokio was going through as well, meaning his Golden Buzzer act and in his own words ‘the best singer the show has ever featured’, Sarah Ikumu was out.

And viewers at home were quick to notice Simon and the rest of the judging panel’s shock with one writing: ‘Well Simon clearly didn’t expect him to go through .. Don’t think he realised the camera was on him then…! #BGT #bgt2017.’

Another user added: ‘Simon looked enraged because his act didn’t go through. Bottom line – she wasn’t that good Ned and Tokyo was on another scale tonight!’

While another suggested: ‘The judges aren’t even trying to hide the fact that they’re raging! I bet next year Simon will get rid of the public vote #BGT’.

Even David Walliams got involved…

To which one annoyed fan replied: ‘Wow I expected this from Simon not you! Clearly aimed at Ned!! All your faces when he went through were disrespectful!’

Eeek! If this is the social media reaction after the semi-finals, we wonder what will happen if he wins…