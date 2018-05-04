Brit's been working up a sweat with her man

Couples who train together stay together, right? Well Britney Spears certainly seems to think so if her latest Instagram video is anything to go by.

The popstar might have been sharing a load of work outs with her followers lately (usually done wearing some pretty tiny shorts) but this time she roped in her toyboy lover Sam Asghari to help her.

In the video, the 36-year-old – who’s currently gearing up for her Piece Of Me world tour – is wearing her infamous white hotpants paired with a red crop top as she works up a sweat with her hunky man.

Meanwhile personal trainer Sam, 24, decided he didn’t need a top and opted for just a pair of black shorts. Well, have you seen his body?

The ridiculously good looking couple begin with Britney straddling her legs around her boyf while doing some sit ups. Then the mum-of-two starts planking on top of Sam while he lays on his back and holds her legs. Impressive, right?

As Can’t Hold Us plays in the background, Brit balances on top of her beau as he does a set of press ups. And then it’s Sam’s turn to build up his (amazing) arm muscles some more as he lifts his famous girlfriend above his head.

The video the ends with Sam doing some sit ups and giving his GF a cheeky kiss on his way up, before Brit performs a handstand against a mirror. SLAY, girl!

And obviously fans of the star absolutely loved the clip – which was simply captioned ‘Stronger together’ – as one wrote: ‘Britney Spears getting bench pressed by her boyfriend is the only thing I’m gonna talk about for a month’.

‘Umm relationship and body goals!!!’, said another, while a third commented: ‘Britney Spears and her boyfriend working out together is literally goals’.

Britney and Sam met on the set of her Slumber Party music video, and back in February the couple celebrated their 12 month anniversary.

Sharing a sweet photo of the loved-up pair on holiday, Britney wrote on Instagram: ‘I’ve been with this man for over a year… everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!’

Cute, or what?