Thankfully Brit is in a much better place than she was 10 years ago

Britney Spears was famously dubbed a ‘teen dream’ by Rolling Stone in 1999, shortly after she burst onto the pop scene aged 17.

But fast-forward to 2007 and the dream had began to resemble a nightmare, with a series of troubling incidents – including being pictured driving with her son, Sean, on her lap and that head-shaving moment – culminating in Britters being committed to a psychiatric ward and temporarily losing custody of her children.

MORE: We rated all of Britney’s hilarious home catwalk looks!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

Thankfully she was able to get her life back on track and is now back to her sell-out-gigging, smash-hit-releasing, super-moming best.

But now the pop icon has opened up about what she calls her ‘awful’ twenties in a super-honest interview.

Chatting about her life and career to Israeli publication Yediot Ahronot, Brit revealed: ‘I think I had fun when I was younger. I was a pretty normal girl, a tomboy. But my 20s were awful.

‘My 30s are much better for me. I’ve learned to get to know myself better.’

But she confessed that the dark days she went through helped her take control of her personal wellbeing, saying: ‘I think I had to give myself more breaks through my career and take responsibility for my mental health.’

Elsewhere in the interview she also reflected on finding fame at an early age.

‘Each and every one of us that starts at a young age needs to take into account that you’ve got to be balanced in order to stay in this industry and to manage your personal life,’ she said

‘Sometimes that’s very challenging. I think I was very different back then, younger, not always knowing what’s good or bad, very instinctive.’

She later added: ‘My life was controlled by too many people and that doesn’t really let you be yourself.

‘In that situation, when you’re not in control, you become less excited, and there’s less passion when it comes to music. I wrote back then that I was lost and didn’t know what to do with myself.

‘I was trying to please everyone around me because that’s who I am deep inside. There are moments where I look back and think: “What the hell was I thinking?”‘

Happily, the 35 year old also revealed that life is much better now that she’s older and wiser – and has her sons, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, to think about.

My lovies 🌷 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 31, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

‘Today I’m at a better place in my life,’ she said. ‘My kids shaped my personality and filled me. They made me not worry about what was happening to me.’

We’re so pleased for you, Brit!