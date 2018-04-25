Looking good, Britters!

Britney Spears is getting prepped for her upcoming tour by working seriously hard in the gym and has just given fans an amazing glimpse at her workout routine.

The singer revealed her buff bod as she filmed herself doing a very impressive fitness session on Tuesday involving lots of gruelling moves and we’re exhausted just watching it, tbh.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt captures shocking moment man storms on stage at Britney Spears concert

‘Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the #PieceOfMe Tour!!’ Britney, 36, captioned the video.

At the start of the clip the mum-of-two pokes her head around a door and asks: ‘Do you guys wanna see my new workout?’

Er, hell yeah Britters!

She goes on to perform a serious of exercises including squats, sit-ups, leg raises and crunches whilst barely seeming to break a sweat.

Britney’s clearly been working hard on this for a while as she’s happy to showcase her flat tum and toned legs in a crop top and tiny shorts in the footage.

The video has left her followers seriously impressed.

‘Now that’s a body I admire , strong !’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Hotney!!🔥Just incredible! You go gurl!!’

Others have called for Brit to bring out her very own fitness DVD, with one fan writing: ‘release a work out video already’

And one added: ‘Killing it Brit!! Best shape of your life!! 💕💕 very inspiring’

It comes as the star prepares to head off on her world tour to perform her Piece Of Me show across North America, the UK and Europe.

In the run-up to the gigs Britney’s been posting several snippets from the gym, including a video of herself performing somersaults – not bad, eh?

🍎🍎🍎 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 14, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

She’s also roped in fitness model boyfriend Sam Asghari for help, especially when it comes to dance routines.

Looking good, Ms Spears – now bring on the tour!