Eeek! Poor Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beckham might be living the dream over in New York at the moment, but it looks like the budding photographer has found himself in a spot of bother.

Yup, 19-year-old Brooklyn revealed a rather painful looking injury in Wednesday morning as he took to Instagram with a quick selfie.

In the snap, the eldest of the Beckham brood can be seen with his arm in a sling as he poses in the middle of the street.

Wearing a grey medical t-shirt from the hospital and some black trousers, we reckon Brooklyn’s injury was pretty nasty. Just look at that unimpressed face…

Although the star is yet to reveal exactly how he managed to end up in a sling, as a keen skateboarder we reckon the teenager might have taken a tumble. Ouch!

Meanwhile, Brooklyn – who left home to study photography in New York City – has just jetted back to the US after enjoying some family time at home with mum Victoria and dad David.

And clearly feeling a little homesick, he took to Instagram last week with adorable tribute to his mum.

In the snap, the fashion mogul can be seen relaxing in a swimming pool with her legs just above the water, as Brooklyn wrote: ‘Miss you @victoriabeckham‘. AW!

Miss you @victoriabeckham A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 22, 2018 at 11:51am PDT

And 43-year-old Vic couldn’t hide her delight when she was reunited with her son just in time for Mother’s Day earlier this month, as the former Spice Girls star took to Insta with her very own family snap.

‘Guess who’s home!! We love u @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckhamx’, she wrote next to the sweet photo which sees Brooklyn beaming for the camera while six-year-old Harper and Victoria poke their heads in.

Let’s hope Victoria and David aren’t too worried about Brooklyn and his latest injury!