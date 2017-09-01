The wannabe photographer has made fans pretty angry

Brooklyn Beckham has been slated by many Instagram fans after posting photos of himself with a GUN.

The teenager shared images from a photoshoot with fellow photographer Damon Baker on Friday which include pictures of him holding the weapon and pointing it at the camera.

@damon_baker A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Brooklyn, 18, also reportedly posted a shot of a model toting the gun but since appears to have deleted this as well as an individual photo of himself with the firearm.

The pictures of David and Victoria’s eldest son remain on photographer Damon’s page though.

Double shooting with @brooklynbeckham what's your favorite? A post shared by Damon Baker (@damon_baker) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Many Instagram users have angrily hit out at Brooklyn for using the weapon in the shoot, with one commenting: ‘A gun? Really? What an idiot’

‘Can’t approve of the gun ones @brooklynbeckham never necessary….,’ another wrote, whilst one fumed: ‘Why the gun? What is your reason to use something that causes so much destruction and despair?

‘Depicting a kid who has been brought up with such privilege, who couldn’t possibly have first hand experience of the consequences that this type of ‘cool’ gang image can have on vulnerable children following him?’

Others argued that ‘guns aren’t cool’ and one added: ‘I think that people with a lot of followers could spread good, not promote the use of weapons with so many tragedies and violence happening in the world.’

Many of Brooklyn’s fans ignored the controversy though and praised him for his latest photoshoot.

It comes as Brooklyn prepares to pursue his budding photography career by studying it in New York after getting his A-Level results last month.

Brooklyn’s decision to move to NY for his studies proved difficult for his family, particularly mum Victoria who admitted she’d been left in tears at the thought of him leaving home.

‘We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional,’ the Spice Girl captioned an Instagram photo after Brooklyn learned he’d passed his exams last month.

We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

The youngster might be a student but he’s already had a head start in his photography career, having released his debut book of his work earlier this year which was met with mixed reviews.