Aw! This throwback is adorable

After weeks of are they/aren’t they rumours, Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz have made a pretty bold statement about their relationship status.

The former lovebirds may have broken up last September, but recently the famous pair have kept us all guessing what’s really going on with some VERY flirty social media exchanges.

And now they’ve taken things up a notch after Kick Ass actress Chloe shared an adorable throwback photo of the pair snuggling up.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The black and white shot shows the former flames posing for a selfie, which the 20-year-old originally captioned: ‘Five years ago’ – although the caption has now mysteriously been deleted.

And it didn’t take 18-year-old Brooklyn long to respond, as he simply commented: ‘Love you x’. Ooo la la.



Obviously fans of the couple were quick to reply, with one gushing: ‘Ohhhh so adorebole love u guys xxx’.

Another excited follower commented: ‘OMGGGG YOU GUYS ARE SO CUUTEEEE’.

MORE: ‘Missing my girl’: Brooklyn Beckham shares photo with new girlfriend – and we think you’ll recognise her…

While a third (maybe prematurely) asked: ‘Are u gonna get married soon?!’

Chloe’s post comes after Brooklyn got tongues wagging last month when he shared a snap chilling out in front of the TV with an unseen girl’s leg on his lap, captioned: ‘These nights are my favourite. Missing my girl’.

But the photography student didn’t do much to hide the mystery lady’s identity as he actually tagged Chloe in the shot – if that isn’t confirmation of a reunion, we don’t know what is.

These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

And Chloe pretty much confirmed the romance is back on too by commenting on the post with a heart and a rose emoji. Nawww.

Brooklyn recently left his family – including famous mum and dad Victoria and David – behind as he moved to New York to study photography at Parsons School of Design.

And according to actress Chloe’s Twitter bio, she’s currently based in Los Angeles – so it looks like the pair are facing a long distance relationship at the moment.

But after five years – we’re sure these two can make it work!